SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,434 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,434 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.30 and its 200 day moving average is $24.23. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $24.54.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

