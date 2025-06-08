SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 685,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,500,000 after acquiring an additional 24,002 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $375,000. Hickory Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $1,636,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 421,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares stock opened at $95.80 on Friday. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a twelve month low of $75.07 and a twelve month high of $97.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.13.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Cuts Dividend

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.0614 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

