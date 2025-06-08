SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,696 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 416.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4,718.4% in the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 379,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,941,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 142,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 16,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 917,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,020,000 after buying an additional 128,801 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $25.73 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $29.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.59.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

