SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 19.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4,941.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 119,000.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.4%
NASDAQ:FMB opened at $49.50 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $52.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.71 and a 200 day moving average of $50.62.
The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
