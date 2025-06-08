SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $362,000 Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,338,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,188,180,000 after purchasing an additional 203,656 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Equinix by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $978.00 to $1,018.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Equinix from $990.00 to $986.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Equinix from $834.00 to $837.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,030.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and six have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,004.80.

In other Equinix news, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.91, for a total transaction of $2,609,599.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,615 shares in the company, valued at $8,508,409.65. This represents a 23.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.41, for a total transaction of $86,941.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at $15,274,664.29. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,808,008. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $914.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $839.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $890.49. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $701.41 and a 12-month high of $994.03. The firm has a market cap of $89.45 billion, a PE ratio of 106.95, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.01 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $4.69 per share. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.01%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

