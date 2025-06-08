Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VIGI opened at $90.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $74.27 and a 52 week high of $90.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.5232 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

