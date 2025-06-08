Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN) Shares Down 3.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (NYSE:GRDN – Get Free Report) traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.51 and last traded at $20.22. 11,699 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 171,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a $28.00 price target on Guardian Pharmacy Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Guardian Pharmacy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th.

Get Guardian Pharmacy Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on GRDN

Guardian Pharmacy Services Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.00.

Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $329.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.21 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kendall Forbes sold 64,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $1,310,218.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 203,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,744.96. The trade was a 24.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David K. Morris sold 369,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $7,443,313.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,042 shares in the company, valued at $5,706,126.72. The trade was a 56.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,344,912 shares of company stock worth $228,713,426 over the last three months. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Guardian Pharmacy Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000.

Guardian Pharmacy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc, a pharmacy service company, provides a suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (LTCFs) in the United States. Its individualized clinical, drug dispensing, and administration capabilities are used to serve the needs of residents in lower acuity LTCFs, such as assisted living facilities and behavioral health facilities and group homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Pharmacy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Pharmacy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.