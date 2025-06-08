Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Trading 1.1% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $225.00 to $250.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Snowflake traded as high as $212.75 and last traded at $212.33. Approximately 908,179 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 6,346,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $210.10.

SNOW has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Snowflake to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $212.00 price target (up previously from $196.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Snowflake from $172.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.97.

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.36, for a total transaction of $82,144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 292,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,090,389.60. This represents a 57.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.67, for a total value of $2,056,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 570,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,361,883.44. This represents a 1.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 849,779 shares of company stock worth $159,318,643. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $70.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 24.23% and a negative net margin of 33.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

