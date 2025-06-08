Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Price Up 1.1% – Still a Buy?

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.97 and last traded at $13.93. Approximately 7,529,513 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 36,143,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. TD Cowen began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.70 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 5.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average is $13.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.86.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.23. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 95.51% and a negative return on equity of 66.26%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 9,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $149,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 851,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,774,555. This trade represents a 1.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,596,373.75. This trade represents a 7.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 384,265 shares of company stock worth $5,201,750 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,685 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 31,646 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $556,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 168.4% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 49,562 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 31,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.