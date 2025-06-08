Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.37 and last traded at $10.12, with a volume of 306573 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.80.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $52.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.13 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 89.12% and a negative return on equity of 64.65%. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Hershberg sold 53,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total transaction of $402,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,947.10. This trade represents a 43.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter M. Neupert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $70,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,690 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,064.50. The trade was a 4.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,029 in the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 21,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 65,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 91,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

