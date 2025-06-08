Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.75.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on DAVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Endava in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Endava from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Endava from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Cowen lowered Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.
DAVA stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. Endava has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $34.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.01 million, a P/E ratio of 149.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.
