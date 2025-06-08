TSS (NASDAQ:TSSI) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

TSS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSSI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.32 and last traded at $20.19, with a volume of 2970095 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.94.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TSS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

TSS Trading Up 17.1%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.67. The firm has a market cap of $496.40 million, a PE ratio of 110.23 and a beta of 1.40.

TSS (NASDAQ:TSSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $98.96 million for the quarter. TSS had a return on equity of 87.89% and a net margin of 3.59%.

In related news, SVP Kieran Brennan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $130,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 323,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,610. This trade represents a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TSS by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 17,310 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in TSS by 536.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 141,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 119,432 shares during the last quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC increased its stake in TSS by 34.0% during the first quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC now owns 252,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 63,982 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in TSS during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of TSS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

TSS, Inc offers planning, design, engineering, construction management, commissioning and maintenance services. It provides these services primarily for specialized facilities such as data centers, communications rooms, call centers, laboratories, trading floors, network operations centers, medical facilities and similar environments.

