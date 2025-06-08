Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI) Stock Price Up 27.5% – What’s Next?

Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report) was up 27.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.65. Approximately 1,603,343 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 213% from the average daily volume of 512,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

Sintana Energy Stock Up 25.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$238.90 million, a P/E ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sintana Energy

In other Sintana Energy news, Director Robert Bose sold 89,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.49, for a total value of C$44,038.74. Also, Senior Officer David Lewis Cherry sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total value of C$46,000.00. 15.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sintana Energy

Sintana Energy Inc engages in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities. It holds five onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia, as well as in Colombia's Magdalena Basin. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

