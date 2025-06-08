Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Stock Price Down 4.1% – Time to Sell?

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $61.81 and last traded at $61.61. Approximately 25,418 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 48,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLTE. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered Belite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Belite Bio

Belite Bio Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.82 and its 200 day moving average is $61.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.77 and a beta of -1.44.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that Belite Bio, Inc will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Belite Bio

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLTE. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Belite Bio by 43.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Belite Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Belite Bio by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Belite Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Belite Bio by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Belite Bio Company Profile

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in autosomal recessive Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy patients.

