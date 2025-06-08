Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Sells 279 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Prospect Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $421,000. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 71,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 11,620 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 445,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,322,000 after acquiring an additional 46,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 34.8% in the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 538,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,383,000 after acquiring an additional 138,798 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $70.47 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $72.14. The stock has a market cap of $68.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.27.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.