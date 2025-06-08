Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Trading Up 8.7% – Time to Buy?

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) traded up 8.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.38 and last traded at $8.24. 3,353,225 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 2,739,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NTLA shares. Wolfe Research raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $74.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.95.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.14.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $16.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 million. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was down 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 866.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 76.7% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

