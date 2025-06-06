Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 661 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 33,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,573,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 3,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.52, for a total value of $2,010,263.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,759,736.32. The trade was a 25.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total transaction of $128,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,960,188.31. This trade represents a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock opened at $397.88 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $390.50 and a one year high of $627.88. The firm has a market cap of $150.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $422.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $496.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.23 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.09%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $610.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Argus reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.30.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

