Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Director F. Brian Bradstreet Sells 200 Shares

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) Director F. Brian Bradstreet sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2,279.00, for a total transaction of C$455,800.00.

F. Brian Bradstreet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 19th, F. Brian Bradstreet sold 1,000 shares of Fairfax Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,985.00, for a total transaction of C$1,985,000.00.

Fairfax Financial Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of TSE FFH opened at C$2,288.24 on Friday. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of C$1,425.00 and a 12 month high of C$2,385.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2,152.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2,054.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,250.00 to C$2,700.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,600.00 to C$2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,500.00 to C$2,700.00 in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2,446.43.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

