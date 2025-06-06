Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Director F. Brian Bradstreet Sells 200 Shares

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) Director F. Brian Bradstreet sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2,279.00, for a total transaction of C$455,800.00.
F. Brian Bradstreet also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 19th, F. Brian Bradstreet sold 1,000 shares of Fairfax Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,985.00, for a total transaction of C$1,985,000.00.
Fairfax Financial Trading Down 0.7%
Shares of TSE FFH opened at C$2,288.24 on Friday. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of C$1,425.00 and a 12 month high of C$2,385.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2,152.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2,054.25.
Fairfax Financial Company Profile
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.
