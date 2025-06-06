Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Makes New $648,000 Investment in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 68,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 37,908 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 311,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,919,000 after buying an additional 9,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of ILCG opened at $92.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $69.47 and a 52 week high of $94.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.66.

About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.