Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Raises Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,484,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,496,833,000 after purchasing an additional 85,370 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in KLA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,606,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,273,118,000 after purchasing an additional 14,397 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KLA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,253,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,046,472,000 after buying an additional 31,608 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth $1,175,756,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in KLA by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,685,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,061,878,000 after buying an additional 204,330 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.30, for a total value of $7,381,006.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,803,042. This represents a 12.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.46, for a total transaction of $781,022.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,291,492.34. The trade was a 3.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,829 shares of company stock worth $13,240,166. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $791.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $551.33 and a twelve month high of $896.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $707.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $699.00.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.33. KLA had a return on equity of 108.60% and a net margin of 29.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on KLA from $950.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays cut their target price on KLA from $760.00 to $590.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of KLA from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $799.58.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

