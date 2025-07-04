Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Position Raised by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,050 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE LOW opened at $228.00 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.39 and a 1 year high of $287.01. The company has a market cap of $127.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.23.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.22% and a negative return on equity of 49.12%. The business had revenue of $20.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 23rd. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.11%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $257,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,256,795. The trade was a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $266.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.12.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

