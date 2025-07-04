Promising Outdoor Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 3rd

Walmart, Lowe’s Companies, and CRH are the three Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks refers to livestock—such as cattle, sheep or goats—that are maintained primarily on open pasture or grazing land rather than confined to barns or feedlots. In this system, animals roam and forage outdoors under managed grazing practices, which can enhance animal welfare, promote natural behaviors, and support sustainable land use through rotational grazing and soil conservation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.29. 7,658,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,035,881. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.02 and a 200 day moving average of $94.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $105.30.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

LOW stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $226.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,774,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,851. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.73 and a 200 day moving average of $235.45. The company has a market cap of $126.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $206.39 and a 52 week high of $287.01.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Shares of CRH traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,930,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,921,217. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.50. CRH has a 52-week low of $72.32 and a 52-week high of $110.97.

