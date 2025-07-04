S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lowered its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $1,725,084,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 60,982.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,139,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,877,000 after buying an additional 2,135,599 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $527,207,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in S&P Global by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,276,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,631,568,000 after acquiring an additional 525,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,503,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $531.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $427.14 and a 12-month high of $545.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $511.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $504.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.68%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 30.16%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPGI. Argus raised shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $627.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on S&P Global from $555.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.93.

In other news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total transaction of $255,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,016.33. This trade represents a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

