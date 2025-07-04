Spear Holdings RSC Ltd Invests $60.80 Million in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Spear Holdings RSC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 99,020 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $60,797,000. Intuit makes up approximately 4.7% of Spear Holdings RSC Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Intuit by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 16,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.13, for a total value of $11,662,373.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 197 shares in the company, valued at $143,047.61. The trade was a 98.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $729.16, for a total value of $12,176,972.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,844,325.16. This represents a 41.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 275,661 shares of company stock valued at $206,491,776. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU opened at $782.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $715.74 and its 200 day moving average is $641.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $218.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.49, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.27. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $532.65 and a 12-month high of $790.60.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.89 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 33.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Intuit from $730.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $789.00 target price (up from $726.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $850.00 price target on shares of Intuit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $880.00 price objective on shares of Intuit and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Intuit from $685.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $793.05.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

