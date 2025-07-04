Kintegral Advisory LLC Sells 61,155 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

Kintegral Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 124,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,155 shares during the quarter. CocaCola accounts for about 1.3% of Kintegral Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $8,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in CocaCola by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in CocaCola by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in CocaCola by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 19,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of CocaCola by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 152,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 43,836 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CocaCola alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $19,197,000.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 275,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,884,668.76. This represents a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $6,391,355.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,815,287.99. This trade represents a 30.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 415,387 shares of company stock valued at $29,923,985 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on CocaCola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Cfra Research raised shares of CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on KO

CocaCola Price Performance

Shares of KO opened at $71.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.45. CocaCola Company has a 1-year low of $60.62 and a 1-year high of $74.38.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.60%.

CocaCola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.