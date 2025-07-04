Sitrin Capital Management LLC Has $5.14 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises about 2.8% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 104,598.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,500,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,312,759,000 after buying an additional 3,496,740 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,356,357,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 401.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,095,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,122,743,000 after buying an additional 876,836 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 138,682.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 634,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 633,779 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $572,730,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $912.50, for a total value of $9,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 66,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,256,025. This represents a 13.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BlackRock from $1,105.00 to $1,180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,111.00 to $1,164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,046.00 to $988.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,028.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,110.92.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $1,076.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $976.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $969.46. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $773.74 and a 1-year high of $1,084.22. The firm has a market cap of $166.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.84 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 30.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a $5.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

