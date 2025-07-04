Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Sells 350 Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lowered its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4,630.7% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 12,503 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Chevron by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 356,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,674,000 after acquiring an additional 43,574 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 59,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in Chevron by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVX stock opened at $148.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $258.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.97 and its 200-day moving average is $148.07.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.17%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Hsbc Global Res cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.41.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

