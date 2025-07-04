Healthcare Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – July 1st

UnitedHealth Group, Alphabet, Oracle, Hims & Hers Health, and Salesforce are the five Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are shares of publicly traded companies operating in the healthcare sector, including hospitals, pharmaceutical firms, biotechnology companies, medical device manufacturers, and health insurers. Owning these stocks gives investors exposure to the development, production, and distribution of medical treatments, devices, and services. Because demand for healthcare tends to remain stable regardless of economic cycles, many investors view healthcare stocks as a relatively defensive holding. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $9.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $321.86. 10,287,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,428,897. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $452.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $291.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $248.88 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $0.96 on Tuesday, hitting $175.27. The stock had a trading volume of 17,772,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,326,098. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $207.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.16.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $220.52. 9,235,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,972,378. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.34 and a 200 day moving average of $162.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Oracle has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $228.22. The company has a market capitalization of $619.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.32.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Hims & Hers Health stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,894,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,155,822. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 69.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.09. Hims & Hers Health has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $72.98.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Salesforce stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $272.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,276,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,524,930. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.23. The company has a market cap of $260.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.38. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $230.00 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

