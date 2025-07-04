Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,250 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,365,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,047,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,772 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,547,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,562,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,488 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,773,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,498,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,678,283,000 after buying an additional 2,074,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,244,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,233,318,000 after buying an additional 1,944,328 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.8%

TSM opened at $235.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $237.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.67% and a return on equity of 31.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.6499 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on TSM shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

