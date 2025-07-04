iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,582 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $113.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.67. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.