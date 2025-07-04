Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 3,110 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $71,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total value of $128,979.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,960,188.31. This trade represents a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:TMO opened at $428.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $409.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $480.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.46 and a 52 week high of $627.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $161.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $665.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $604.05.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

