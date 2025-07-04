Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 10,426 Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 711,290 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,426 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $99,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,216,314,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $930,095,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 15,012.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,755,096 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $664,810,000 after buying an additional 4,723,631 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,825,360 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,303,858,000 after buying an additional 2,350,448 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,411,949 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,231,127,000 after buying an additional 2,296,069 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total value of $2,646,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,785,531.60. This trade represents a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total value of $76,168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,097,576 shares in the company, valued at $209,000,421.92. This represents a 26.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440,366 shares of company stock worth $83,103,603 over the last three months. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $237.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $237.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.79 billion, a PE ratio of 54.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.39.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.08%.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.