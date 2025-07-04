Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $3.18 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,265 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $14,420,248,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,661,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,997,660,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920,325 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 27,378.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,812,316 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,542,960,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776,607 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 4,963.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,834,707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,356,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Tesla by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,579,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,541,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,418 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $4,857,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 67,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,889,556. This represents a 18.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.02, for a total transaction of $2,046,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $664,989. The trade was a 75.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 833,509 shares of company stock valued at $278,648,925. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $313.56 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.00 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $320.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 172.29, a PEG ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. BNP Paribas set a $137.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $19.05 target price (down from $24.86) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Tesla to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.