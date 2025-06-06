Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Raises Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 137.5% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Argus raised Bristol-Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $47.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $63.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.56 and a 200 day moving average of $55.13. The firm has a market cap of $97.35 billion, a PE ratio of -10.82, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.77 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.40) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.58 per share, with a total value of $202,215.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,548.54. This trade represents a 5.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.