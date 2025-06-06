Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.44.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TENB. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Tenable from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Tenable from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

In other news, insider Barron Anschutz sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $39,815.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,801.90. This represents a 2.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,061. The trade was a 87.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,345 shares of company stock valued at $730,209 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TENB. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Tenable by 858.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 115.4% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $32.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Tenable has a 12 month low of $28.75 and a 12 month high of $49.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.53 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.36 and its 200 day moving average is $37.36.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $239.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tenable will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

