Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Insider Sells $100,002.18 in Stock

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) insider Mehri Shadman sold 16,287 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $100,002.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,627.44. This trade represents a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE UA opened at $6.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 1.47. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $10.62.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 2.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,688,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Under Armour by 1,317.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,722,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,893 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Under Armour by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,250,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,399 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Under Armour by 617.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,555,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Under Armour by 1,477.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,374,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,088 shares in the last quarter. 36.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

