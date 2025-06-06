World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Director Sells $389,325.00 in Stock

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total value of $389,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,174.02. This trade represents a 33.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

World Acceptance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WRLD opened at $156.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.31. World Acceptance Co. has a 52 week low of $101.85 and a 52 week high of $161.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 22.46 and a current ratio of 22.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.35.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $8.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $1.71. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $165.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.52 million. Analysts predict that World Acceptance Co. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in World Acceptance by 72.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in World Acceptance by 570.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 369 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in World Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in World Acceptance by 876.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in World Acceptance by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company provides short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It offers income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

Featured Articles

