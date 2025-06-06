Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 190 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Naples Global Advisors LLC cut its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,086 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 304 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,816 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Shayne & Jacobs LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Shayne & Jacobs LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $284.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $278.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.24.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $246.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $201.63 and a 12 month high of $277.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.63%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.89%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

