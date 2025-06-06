Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) CFO Steven Tomsic Sells 39,642 Shares

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Tomsic sold 39,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $2,192,202.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,405,941.90. This represents a 22.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steven Tomsic also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FOX alerts:

On Wednesday, June 4th, Steven Tomsic sold 5,607 shares of FOX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $310,459.59.

FOX Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $53.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $32.76 and a 1 year high of $58.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.79 and its 200 day moving average is $51.30.

Institutional Trading of FOX

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 14.39%. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FOX by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in FOX by 217.6% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in FOX by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on FOX from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Cfra Research raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FOXA

About FOX

(Get Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.