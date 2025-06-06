Insider Selling: Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE) Director Sells 16,500 Shares of Stock

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) Director Craig Andrew Parry sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.29, for a total transaction of C$301,847.70.

Skeena Resources Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of SKE stock opened at C$20.35 on Friday. Skeena Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$5.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.27, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.74.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Skeena Resources from C$18.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Skeena Resources from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Skeena Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.