HF Advisory Group LLC Acquires 1,712 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

HF Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,573 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 35,934 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 11,203 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 20,039 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank & Trust Co now owns 31,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 11,024 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,710 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 81,580 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 26,782 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on F. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.40 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

Ford Motor Stock Down 1.5%

NYSE:F opened at $10.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Ford Motor has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $40.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

