Beacon Financial Group Sells 870 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Beacon Financial Group lowered its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,973 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $389,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,375,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $855,884,000 after acquiring an additional 66,243 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Shares of CFR opened at $126.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.24 and its 200 day moving average is $130.37. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.09 and a 12-month high of $147.64.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The bank reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $560.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.57 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CFR. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.93.

Insider Transactions at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other news, CAO Matthew Bradley Henson acquired 1,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.93 per share, with a total value of $31,659.10. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at $93,876.85. The trade was a 50.88% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

