8,751 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Purchased by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5,930.2% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 28,403,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,021,000 after purchasing an additional 27,932,132 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,775,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,590 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,425,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,133,000 after acquiring an additional 339,940 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,701,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,972,000 after acquiring an additional 29,332 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $112,591,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA XLG opened at $49.57 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a one year low of $39.50 and a one year high of $51.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.56.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

