Michael P. Hartung Sells 11,025 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) insider Michael P. Hartung sold 11,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $472,972.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 259,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,130,748.20. This represents a 4.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Flex Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of FLEX opened at $42.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.04. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $45.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Flex during the 4th quarter worth about $982,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flex by 219.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 133,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after buying an additional 91,571 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter worth about $7,864,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter worth about $32,293,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Flex by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 693,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,637,000 after acquiring an additional 114,350 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FLEX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Flex from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Flex from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Flex from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Flex in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Further Reading

