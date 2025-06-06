Thrive Wealth Management LLC Has $354,000 Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,140 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 750 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 470.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 992 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GSK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in GSK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.25 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.38.

GSK stock opened at $41.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $31.72 and a 52-week high of $44.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.34. The firm has a market cap of $84.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. GSK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4216 per share. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.60%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

