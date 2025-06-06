Short Interest in LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) Decreases By 12.7%

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the April 30th total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.4 days. Approximately 17.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

LifeVantage Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LFVN opened at $12.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.20. LifeVantage has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $27.38. The company has a market cap of $155.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.41.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $58.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.99 million. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 34.29% and a net margin of 3.46%.

LifeVantage Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from LifeVantage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. LifeVantage’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFVN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeVantage in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LifeVantage in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeVantage in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of LifeVantage in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LifeVantage in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath and body, and targeted relief products. It offers Protandim, a dietary supplement; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support gut health; PhysIQ, a weight management system; LifeVantage IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a nootropic energy drink mix.

