Piyush B. Sevalia Sells 1,661 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) insider Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.99, for a total value of $322,217.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,919,031.84. This represents a 1.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SiTime Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of SiTime stock opened at $200.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -49.54 and a beta of 2.24. SiTime Co. has a 52 week low of $105.40 and a 52 week high of $268.18.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $60.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.01 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 46.18%. SiTime’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,515,000 after buying an additional 16,964 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 278.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 4th quarter worth $4,418,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

SITM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SiTime from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on SiTime from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of SiTime in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SiTime from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

