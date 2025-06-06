Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,867 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUI. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,473,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 435,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,213,000 after buying an additional 37,284 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 27,979 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 409,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,580,000 after purchasing an additional 19,078 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $262,000.

Get BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust alerts:

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:BUI opened at $24.26 on Friday. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $24.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.14.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.