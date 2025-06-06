Geoffrey Peters Gold Sells 18,834 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Stock

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 18,834 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.27, for a total transaction of C$400,599.18.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

TSE:K opened at C$21.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.83. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of C$9.91 and a twelve month high of C$22.01.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 18.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

K has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stifel Canada raised shares of Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$23.50 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.00.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold is a Canada-based senior gold producer, producing roughly 2.4 million gold equivalent ounces in 2020. The company had 30 million ounces of proven and probable gold reserves and 59 million ounces of silver reserves at the end of 2020. It operates mines and focuses its greenfield and brownfield exploration in the Americas, West Africa, and Russia.

