Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Has $432,000 Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LULU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $480.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.10.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of LULU opened at $330.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.01 and a 12-month high of $423.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

